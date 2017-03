Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he is not considering lowering or cancelling the interest that the central bank pays on excess reserves that commercial banks keep at the BOJ.

Kuroda, speaking before the upper house financial affairs committee, said these interest payments help the BOJ meet its goal of expanding the monetary base.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)