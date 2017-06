TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.

Kuroda, who spoke in the lower house of parliament, also said the BOJ's purchases of exchange-traded funds are intended to meet its 2 percent inflation target and do not distort the price mechanism for stocks.

