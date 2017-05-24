TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that uncertainty about the natural rate of interest - the level of interest rates that neither stimulates nor constrains growth - is making it difficult for central bankers to steer policy.

Kuroda, who spoke at a seminar hosted by the BOJ, said the natural rate of interest has been falling globally, which has led central banks to adopt unconventional economic policies.

