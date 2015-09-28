OSAKA, Japan Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank's 2 percent inflation target plays a key part in premier Shinzo Abe's new goal of raising Japan's gross domestic product to 600 trillion yen ($5 trillion).

"Ending deflation and achieving the BOJ's inflation target in a stable manner ... these are obviously taken into account in the government's GDP target," Kuroda told a news conference.

Abe vowed on Thursday to raise GDP by nearly a quarter to 600 trillion yen, pledging to refocus on the economy after the passage of controversial security bills that eroded his popularity.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)