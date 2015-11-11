Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda listens to a question during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank will maintain its massive stimulus programme for the time being as the economy is still half way to hitting its 2 percent inflation target.

He also told parliament that the BOJ's stimulus programme has helped dramatically change price expectations of companies and households.

"Our policy commitment is aimed at boosting inflation expectations and shaking off Japan's deflationary mindset," Kuroda said. "Our price target is key to ending deflation."

