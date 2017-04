Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during an upper house financial committee meeting of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan in this February 18, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday it was not apparent from market moves that investors are worried that the central bank may be financing government spending with its debt purchases for quantitative easing.

Also speaking in the upper house financial affairs committee, Finance Minister Taro Aso said his counterparts at the Group of 20 and other international meetings have not expressed such a concern.

