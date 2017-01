TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he did not see any immediate damage to the country's banking sector from the central bank's negative interest rate policy.

"In guiding monetary policy, we will take into account not just how our policies affect lending rates and the economy, but how they affect the finance sector," Kuroda told a parliament committee meeting.

