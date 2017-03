TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that consumer inflation may continue to slow for the time being due to the drop in oil prices since last summer, which he said had not been expected.

Still, he said he saw no major change in prices as a trend, adding that inflation is expected to accelerate in the future helped in part by a narrowing output gap.

