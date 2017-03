TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he will not hesitate to adjust the central bank's quantitative easing if upside or downside risks to the economy and prices appear.

Kuroda, speaking in the lower house budget committee, also said the amount of outstanding government debt held on the central bank's balance sheet is more important than the flow or pace at which it acquires debt.

