OSAKA, Japan Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday he does not expect the pace of the central bank's government bond buying to increase or decrease sharply for the time being.

He also said the BOJ's monetary policy guidance will not change just because 10-year government bonds yields slide below its current target or zero percent on a day-to-day basis.

"I don't think recent moves in long-term yields have raised doubts about the BOJ's controllability of the yield curve," Kuroda told a news conference.

