EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
TOKYO Japan's government must compile a supplementary budget for fiscal spending to support the economy in the wake of declines in global stock prices, a senior ruling party official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.
Toshihiro Nikai, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's decision-making General Council and a close aide of Premier Shinzo Abe, made the remark at a news conference, according to Kyodo.
Nikai's remark adds to growing calls within the party for a fresh fiscal stimulus package to prop up growth, after Japan's economy shrank in April-June on weak household spending.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had no immediate plans to craft a new fiscal package.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.