TOKYO Japan will ease yen loan conditions for infrastructure projects in Asia, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday, after it lost the bid to build Indonesia's first fast-train because Beijing provided a $5 billion loan without guarantees.

Japan will no longer require a loan guarantee from a borrower's government when there are losses and also it will shorten the processing period by half from the current three years, the media report said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce the new measures on yen loans at the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Malaysia this month, according to the Yomiuri.

In May, Japan unveiled a plan to provide $110 billion (72 billion pounds) in aid for Asian infrastructure projects to be invested over 5 years, eyeing on the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). In September, Japan lost a bid to build Indonesia's first fast-train rail link.

