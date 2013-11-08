TOKYO Japan's core machinery orders are forecast to fall 1.4 percent in September after a hefty gain in August, but analysts in a Reuters poll say improving company profits and sentiment mean a recovery in capital spending is still intact.

Analysts expect core orders to mark a second quarterly increase in July-September from the previous three months, as the reflationary policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have boosted demand and weakened the yen, benefitting exports.

Business investment has been a weak spot in the world's third-largest economy, and a pick-up is seen a key to driving a sustained economic recovery and ending 15 years of deflation.

"The core orders probably fell in September as reaction to a big gain in the previous month, but they remain in a rising trend," analysts at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute said in a Reuters poll of 24 economists.

"Machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital spending, is expected to move in an uptrend due to improvement in corporate profits and sentiment."

The forecasts for core machinery orders, a volatile series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending, ranged from a 6.2 percent decline to a 3.7 percent increase. They rose 5.4 percent in August.

From a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power utilities, are forecast to grow 12.6 percent in September, following a 10.3 percent gain in August.

The machinery orders data is due out next Wednesday at 8:50 a.m. (2350 GMT, Tuesday).

Abe's aggressive stimulus measures have seen Japan's growth outpace other G7 nations this year, but a weak yen and rising demand for fuel has raised import bills, weighing on the balance of payments and squeezing profits at some companies.

Ministry of Finance data, due out Monday at 8:50 a.m. (2350 GMT, Sunday) is forecast to show the current account surplus fell 22.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 400 billion yen ($4.04 billion).

The poll also showed that wholesale prices are expected to have increased 2.5 percent in October from a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.3 percent rise in the previous month.

But on a month-to-month basis, the wholesale prices, as measured by the Corporate Goods Price Index, is forecast to be down 0.2 percent in October. The Bank of Japan will release the data on Wednesday at 8:50 a.m. (2350 GMT, Tuesday).

Data on Thursday is forecast to show Japan's economic growth may have slowed in July-September as consumer spending and exports moderated, but growth is seen bouncing back as shoppers spend up before a sales tax hike next April.

(Editing by John Mair)