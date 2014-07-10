TOKYO Japan's machinery orders posted their worst monthly fall on record in May, defying expectations of a bounce and casting doubt on hopes that capital spending was picking up and could drive a further economic recovery.

******************************************************

COMMENTARY:

YASUTOSHI NAGAI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAIWA SECURITIES, TOKYO

"Even if you discount the fact that this data is volatile, this is a weak figure. It fell short of forecast for two months in a row, so we should think the underlying trend for machinery orders is weak.

"This shows the huge spike in capital spending in January-March was just an aberration. Some people have said capital spending could lead economic growth but unless you have rising demand, you can't expect capital spending to grow.

"But exports are weak. Domestic consumption was hurt by a fall in real wages after tax hike. The outlook for capital spending seems grim."

TOMO KINOSHITA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NOMURA SECURITIES, TOKYO

"There's no hiding our disappointment at the huge downward swing in machinery orders in May, given that capital expenditure was rebounding.

"But viewed against the sizeable rise in March, the current level is certainly not low, and this could be seen as a temporary trip-up from the impact of the sales tax increase.

"The Bank of Japan tankan was bullish with capex plans showing a 7.4 percent increase for fiscal 2014 from the year before, so it is clear that companies want to invest.

"Machinery orders will probably bounce back to solid figures in July and August when the impact of the sales tax dissipates."

MARKET REACTION:

For yen updates click FXNEWS, for prices click JPY=

For JGB updates click MMNEWS, for prices click 2JGBv1

for stocks click .T, for Nikkei average click .N225

LINK:

For the full table, go to the BOJ's website at:

here

(Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Chang-Ran Kim)