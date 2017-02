TOKYO Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Wednesday that Japan's economic situation requires powerful monetary easing, and that the Bank of Japan needs to keep the market informed of price adjustments in its fight against deflation.

Japan must exit deflation as soon as possible, and the government and the central bank will work together to achieve that goal, Maehara told reporters at a news conference.

