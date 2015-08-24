Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday that he wants to closely monitor financial market moves in Japan and overseas as worries about China's economy spark a global stock market selloff.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters there are still many positive signs in Japan's economy, such as record-high corporate earnings and improving wages.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.