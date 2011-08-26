Japan's Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda arrives (C) at a general meeting of the ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) lawmakers at the parliament building in Tokyo August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday he is ready to take the lead in national politics, vowing to help Japan regain vitality.

He said in a statement that the global financial and economic crisis is assaulting Japan, and the country faces a major challenge that could lead to loss of national confidence and wealth.

He is expected to declare his candidacy in the ruling party leadership race later on Friday.

The Democratic Party of Japan will hold a vote on Monday and the new leader will become prime minister by virtue of its majority in parliament's lower house.

Prime Minister Naoto Kan confirmed earlier Friday he was standing down as ruling party leader and would quit as prime minister once a successor was approved by parliament.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)