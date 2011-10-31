TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that he will work with the Bank of Japan to take every policy measure possible against the high yen.

He told parliament that Japan intervened in currency markets earlier on Monday to prevent downward economic risks from materialising and to take all possible steps against speculative moves.

He also said he is continuing to closely watch the foreign exchange market.

