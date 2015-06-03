A shopper looks at items at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan needs to include spending cuts and new steps to boost tax revenue in a fiscal discipline plan due later this month because the government is not on track to return to a primary surplus, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Wednesday.

An increase in the nationwide sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent scheduled in 2017 is not enough to achieve a primary surplus in fiscal 2020, so the government should broaden the base for corporate and income taxes, the OECD said.

At the same time, the OECD also lowered Japan's economic growth and inflation forecasts, partly because a sales tax increase last year hurt consumer spending more than expected.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is growing more reluctant to cut spending, which could fuel concerns that the country is losing the will to cut its large debt burden.

"Japan could face a loss of confidence in its fiscal sustainability, which in turn could destabilise the financial sector and the real economy with large spillovers to the world economy," the OECD said in its Economic Outlook report.

Japan's public debt will rise to 230 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) this year, the OECD predicted, which would be the worst burden among major economies.

Some government advisers have started to argue that Japan should rely more on boosting growth to lower its debt burden and should avoid deep spending cuts.

Abe took office in late 2012 with a bold plan to use structural reforms and monetary easing to prevent a return to 15 years of deflation.

The OECD reiterated its position that Japan needs to accelerate structural reforms to increase productivity and curb a declining workforce.

The Paris-based think tank says Japan's economy will expand 0.7 percent this year, down from its previous forecast of 1.0 percent growth.

The OECD left Japan's 2016 GDP growth forecast of 1.4 percent unchanged.

"In 2016, we see domestic demand becoming much stronger," said Randall Jones, a senior economist at the OECD said.

"We see gains in consumer sentiment. We also expect real wages to turn positive. Wages are being supported by the current labour shortage."

Japan's overall consumer prices will rise 0.7 percent this year, less than its previous forecast of a 1.0 percent increase, the OECD said.

Inflation will pick up to 1.1 percent next year, less than the OECD's prior forecast of 1.5 percent.

The OECD's forecasts suggest it will be difficult for the Bank of Japan to meet its 2 percent inflation target in the first half of the fiscal year starting from April 2016.

Many economists believe the BOJ will have to ramp up its already massive stimulus programme later this year if its inflation goal becomes more elusive.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)