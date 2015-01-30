Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
TOKYO Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, a sign the economy is gradually emerging from the doldrums.
The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 1.3 percent increase.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 6.3 percent in January and decline 1.8 percent in February.
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
WASHINGTON Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.