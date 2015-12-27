EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
TOKYO Japan's industrial output fell 1.0 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, suggesting that sluggish emerging market demand continues to cloud the outlook for the economy.
The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.6 percent drop, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in December and increase 6.0 percent in January.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.