Steam is emitted from factories at sunset in Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in February at the fastest pace in almost three years, a private survey showed on Wednesday, a sign that domestic and overseas demand is improving.

The Markit/Nikkei Final Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was a seasonally adjusted 53.3 in February, just below the flash reading of 53.5 and above a final 52.7 in January.

The index remained above the 50 threshold for the sixth consecutive month and marked the fastest expansion since March 2014. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The index for new orders, which measures both domestic and external demand, was 54.2, less than a preliminary 54.7 but still higher than a final 54.0 in January. The final reading showed new orders grew at the fastest since December 2015.

The final index for new export orders was 54.3, higher than a preliminary 54.2 and 53.1 in the previous month to indicate the fastest growth since December 2013.

The latest PMI survey suggests that exports and domestic demand have started strongly this year, though uncertainty lingers amid rising protectionism in the United States.

Indeed, January exports growth slowed and data on Tuesday showed factory output unexpectedly fell for the first time in six months.

That underscored the persistent slack in the overall economy and anaemic inflation, underscoring the challenge for policy makers in the year ahead.

Japan's core consumer prices marked the 10th straight month of annual declines in December despite more than three years of aggressive money printing by the Bank of Japan.