TOKYO Activity in Japan's services sector expanded for the first time in three months in October, a private survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting consumer spending is picking up after a series of typhoons kept shoppers at home.

The IHS Market Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 from 48.2 in September on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Though the increase was marginal, the reading was above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the first time since July.

"The latest PMI survey data pointed to a further improvement in business conditions at Japanese services firms," said Amy Brownbill, an economist at Markit.

The index for new business rose to 51.6 from 50.1 in the previous month, while the index for business sentiment hit a six-month of 53.8.

The composite Japan index for both manufacturing and services rose to 51.3 from 48.9 in September.

