SEOUL Policymakers of major economies must take care implementing changes to monetary policy, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Tuesday, amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to taper its quantitative easing.

"I think it is broadly believed that FRB's (Fed's) tapering reflects a steady recovery in the U.S. economy, so I can say this growth will be welcome," said Tatsuo Yamasaki, a director-general at Japan's Ministry of Finance, at a conference in Seoul.

"At the same time, it's important to ensure that change in monetary policy in big countries continue to be carefully calibrated and clearly communicated."

Yamasaki also said that he expects discussions to include what measures emerging economies should take to ensure macroeconomic stability when finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 meet later this week in Sydney.

