TOKYO The outlook for Japan's economy as the year draws to a close has been downgraded for a fourth consecutive month thanks to an intensifying euro zone debt crisis that threatens to drag down the world economy, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts also revised down their forecasts for factory output, indicating that the rebound from the devastating March earthquake and tsunami has peaked.

They still expect a moderate recovery in the coming year, supported by demand related to reconstruction, but with a significant, near one-in-three chance of another recession.

The world's third largest economy is likely to grow just 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter this year, according to the poll of over 30 economists conducted from October 5-12.

That is revised down from a 0.7 percent consensus in the September poll, 1.0 percent in August, 1.1 percent in July and dramatically lower from 1.2 percent expected in the June poll.

That much more moderate rate of growth would follow an expected 1.3 percent rate in July-September, a brief rebound after three quarters of contraction.

"Japan's exports are seen weakening in October-December due to the economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S., which would affect corporations' capital spending," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

"Demand for reconstruction is only about repairing damage caused by the disaster. So it is difficult for us to foresee self-sustaining growth."

The Japanese yen, which has stayed stubbornly strong against the dollar, has also hurt growth in the export-oriented economy and analysts expect it to remain firm over the next year.

While economists put a 30 percent probability on another recession, there were only two economists in the sample of 31 who had a negative sign in front of any quarterly GDP prediction over the forecast horizon.

ALREADY PEAKED

Growing concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone have prompted heavy safe-haven investment in the yen, which is hovering not far from a record high against the dollar. That has caused worries in Tokyo that exports will suffer and so struggle to support the economy as it recovers.

Analysts also slashed their forecast for industrial production after a sharp rebound from the disaster tailed off and on weak global demand for Japan's electronic parts.

The latest poll showed that factory output will fall 0.6 percent in July-September from a forecast for a 0.2 percent rise in the July survey.

Although it is expected to grow 0.4 percent in the final quarter of this year and 4.0 percent in January-March next year, the pace of increase is expected to be much slower than the 2.9 percent and a 7.7 percent respectively in the previous survey.

"Inventory adjustment in the IT industry is continuing, and worries over the faltering economies of Europe and the U.S. have increased," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"If the debt trouble in Europe turns into a financial crisis, that would affect the U.S. economy. In that case, there is a risk of revising down economic forecasts."

Analysts kept to their forecast that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra easy monetary policy at least until the end of fiscal year to March 2013, unchanged from the September survey.

As long as slow levels of growth in the United States keep the Federal Reserve on hold in terms of interest rates until at least the middle of 2013, Japan will find it difficult to start moving towards ending its easy monetary policy, analysts said.

(Polling and analysis by Yati Himatsingka; Editing by Ross Finley and Catherine Evans)