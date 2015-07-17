An elderly woman pushes a walking aid as she walks on a street at Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, in Tokyo January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO The Japanese government is set to estimate that the nation's primary budget deficit will be around 6.4 trillion yen (33 billion pounds) in the fiscal year to March 2021, down from a projection five months ago of 9.4 trillion yen, sources said.

The new estimate is based partly on an expected rise in tax revenue on the back of improved corporate earnings, they said.

The Cabinet Office is scheduled to submit the new estimate to the government's top economic council next week.

Japan's new fiscal guidelines approved last month maintained an earlier target of returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020 and then lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is the worst in the industrialized world at more than twice the size of the economy.

