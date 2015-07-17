Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
TOKYO The Japanese government is set to estimate that the nation's primary budget deficit will be around 6.4 trillion yen (33 billion pounds) in the fiscal year to March 2021, down from a projection five months ago of 9.4 trillion yen, sources said.
The new estimate is based partly on an expected rise in tax revenue on the back of improved corporate earnings, they said.
The Cabinet Office is scheduled to submit the new estimate to the government's top economic council next week.
Japan's new fiscal guidelines approved last month maintained an earlier target of returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020 and then lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is the worst in the industrialized world at more than twice the size of the economy.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.