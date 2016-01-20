TOKYO Japan's government raised its assessment of industrial production in January for the first time in 10 months after companies forecasted a rebound in output, but China's economy and global financial market turmoil are risks to the outlook.

The government left unchanged its overall assessment that there are pockets of weakness amid a gradual recovery in growth, but some economists are likely to temper their optimism after China grew last year at its weakest pace in a quarter century.

An extended rout in oil prices and a sell-off in global stocks at the start of the year are also reasons to be concerned because this could harm demand for Japanese goods overseas, some economists say.

"Industrial output is flat," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic report on Wednesday.

"Going forward, industrial output is expected to rebound in line with a gradual recovery in overseas economies."

The Cabinet Office's assessment marked an upgrade from last month, when it said output was weak.

Output at auto manufacturers is improving, while electronics parts output has bottomed out, the Cabinet Office said.

Companies expect their output to rise 0.9 percent in December from the previous month, and 6.0 percent in January, trade ministry data showed last month.

The government maintained its downbeat assessment of exports, saying shipments are weak due to China's economic slowdown and worries about emerging markets.

It also left unchanged its assessment that consumer spending is holding steady.

Japan's parliament is scheduled to pass a $27 billion stimulus package on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe crafted to increase cash handouts to pensioners and benefits for the agriculture sector.

The stimulus could provide some benefit to the economy, but there are lingering worries that the global economy could weaken and weigh on Japan's economic outlook.

