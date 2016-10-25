TOKYO Japan's government raised its assessment on industrial output for the first time in nine months as it gave a less cautious view on business sentiment, although the broad tenet of Tokyo's view highlighted a still-fragile economic recovery.

The government stuck to its overall assessment in its monthly economic report for October, issued on Tuesday, which described the economy as being in moderate recovery while still showing weakness.

"The economy is on a moderate recovery, while weakness is seen recently," the Cabinet Office said in the report, using the same description that it has stuck with since March.

The monthly report was issued a week ahead of the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 policy meeting by the Bank of Japan, which also sees the economy in a moderate recovery. The central bank is expected to hold off from expanding stimulus even as it is likely to trim next fiscal year's inflation forecast in a quarterly review.

"Industrial production shows signs of a pickup," the monthly report said. "Going forward, output is expected to pick up on the back of a gradual recovery in global economy."

The assessment on industrial production marked an upgrade from last month, when it was said to be flat.

At the same time, the government raised its view on business sentiment for a second straight month, saying it is almost flat though cautiousness was seen in some areas. That was an upgrade from the prior month's description as "showing cautiousness."

The modest upgrade reflected the BOJ's tankan out on Oct. 1, which showed confidence at big manufacturers held steady in the third quarter, while the yen's gains tamed capital spending at sectors such as production machinery, a Cabinet Office official said.

On the other hand, the government cut its assessment on housing investment, after having just raised it in the previous report. It said that housing construction has been levelling off recently - a downgrade from its prior description as picking up.

Still, housing starts hovered high at an annual rate of around 1 million as the BOJ's negative interest rate policy brought down the mortgage rate, a boon to housing investment.

Japan's economy expanded an annualised 0.7 percent in April-June, slowing sharply from the prior quarter's growth led by leap year effects, as exports and capital spending fell. Economists polled by Reuters expect growth to hold largely steady for the remainder of the year.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)