TOKYO Japan's government downgraded its assessment of the economy in October for the first time in six months, saying slowing global growth was weighing on the pace of recovery in the nation's factory output and exports.

The government's monthly report comes after the Bank of Japan earlier this month kept its policy on hold and said the economy would continue to recover moderately, but highlighted increasing threats from Europe's sovereign debt crisis and weakening global economy.

"The Japanese economy is still picking up although the pace of recovery decelerates, while difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the government said in its report.

The world's No. 3 economy stumbled into recession after the massive March 11 earthquake and tsunami, but output and exports have been recovering in recent months as companies made strides in mending supply chains and reopening factories.

The government said worries over a possible widening of the euro zone debt crisis and the health of the U.S. economy, as well as volatile financial markets, were now slowing that recovery.

The government cut its view on exports, industrial output and private spending in October for the first time since April, reflecting concerns highlighted in recent surveys of companies and economists.

"Although transport equipment is supporting exports, electronic devices and general machinery are weakening, reflecting global economic deceleration," said Shigeru Sugihara, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.

"Global financial markets, the economies in the U.S. and Europe as well as Japan's exports are weakening more than previously expected."

The restoration of supply chains and government policy measures are expected to support the economic recovery, while risks include volatile financial markets and uncertainty over power supplies, the government said.

The report repeated its customary line that it expected the Bank of Japan to support the economy by "appropriate and decisive monetary policy management while working closely with the government."

The central bank will probably cut its economic growth forecasts in a semi-annual report due later this month, sources familiar with the matter said. That could pave the way for more monetary policy easing if economic conditions deteriorated further.

The latest Reuters poll showed the outlook for Japan's economy as the year draws to a close has been downgraded for a fourth consecutive month due to an intensifying euro zone debt crisis that threatens to drag down the world economy.

Nearly three-quarters of Japanese firms expect the economy to stagnate in the coming months and 12 percent see it falling back into recession, a separate Reuters survey showed.

