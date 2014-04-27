A woman pushing a cart looks at items at a local shopping street in Tokyo August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose in March from a year ago at the fastest pace in 17 years, government data showed on Monday, as consumers went on a shopping spree before the sales tax rose on April 1.

The 11.0 percent annual increase in retail sales matched the median estimate.

Consumers stocked up on daily items and clothes to avoid paying higher prices after the government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April.

It was the fastest increase since March 1997, which is just before the last time the government raised the sales tax.

