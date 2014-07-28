TOKYO Japanese retail sales fell 0.6 percent in June from a year earlier, down for a third straight month, government data showed on Tuesday, a sign the pullback in demand after a sales tax rise remains a drag on consumer spending.

The decrease compared with a 0.5 percent annual decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll. That followed a 0.4 percent annual drop in May and a 4.3 percent fall in the year to April, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to help fix tattered public finances.

