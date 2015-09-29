Sterling seesaws as PM May triggers Brexit
LONDON Sterling slipped against the dollar after a choppy day of trading on Wednesday, receiving no clear direction from Britain's formal triggering of its exit from the European Union.
TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose 0.8 percent in August from a year earlier, compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.1 percent annual increase, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON While banks warn Britain's European Union divorce could drive the pound below $1.20, their option traders have cut the cost of insuring against further falls in the two years it has left inside the bloc.