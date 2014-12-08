Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
TOKYO A Japanese government spokesman said on Monday there is no change in the government's view that the economy is continuing to recover gradually.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko also told a news conference the government will closely monitor private firms' capital spending, which is important for a virtuous economic cycle.
Data showed earlier in the day that Japan's economy shrank more than initially reported in the third quarter on declines in business investment, surprising markets and backing premier Shinzo Abe's recent decision to delay a second sales tax hike.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.