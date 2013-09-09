TOKYO Japanese service-sector sentiment worsened for the fifth straight month in August, a sign the positive mood generated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's pro-growth policies was moderating.

An index measuring business confidence of workers in the service sector such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff stood at 51.2 in August, down 1.1 points from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

The outlook index, which indicates the level of confidence in future conditions, was at 51.2, down 2.4 points from July, the data showed.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the survey, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, in comparative form in 2001.

