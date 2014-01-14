TOKYO Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 55.7 in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, indicating the economy was partly underpinned by demand before a sales tax hike.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 53.5 in November.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was at 54.7 edging down from 54.8 in the previous month, the survey showed.

The Cabinet Office tweaked its view on the survey, saying the economy is recovering gradually. It previously said the economy was in the process of recovering slowly.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

