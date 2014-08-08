TOKYO Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 51.3 in July, up for the third straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions gained from 47.7 in June.

But the outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was down at 51.5 from 53.3 in June.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

