Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
TOKYO Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 51.3 in July, up for the third straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions gained from 47.7 in June.
But the outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was down at 51.5 from 53.3 in June.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Kaori Kaneko)
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.