TOKYO Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 52.2 in March, up for a fourth straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 50.1 in February.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, gained to 53.4 in March from 53.2 the previous month.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

