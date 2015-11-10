Office workers walk along a street at the fringes of a business district in Tokyo, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 48.2 in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 47.5 in September.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was at 49.1 in October, unchanged from the previous month.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)