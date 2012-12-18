TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will visit Japan's next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his party headquarters in Tokyo at 4:00 a.m. British time (1300 JST), Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

Abe has been piling pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy, saying it should respect Sunday's election results that showed public support for his calls for more aggressive monetary stimulus.

