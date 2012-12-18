Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said he did not discuss monetary policy in a meeting on Tuesday with Shinzo Abe, head of the Liberal Democratic Party and Japan's next prime minister.
Shirakawa, who spoke to reporters after meeting Abe at the LDP's headquarters, said he would not comment on what was discussed at the meeting.
Shirakawa also said he visited Abe on his own initiative and was not summoned by Abe.
On Sunday, the LDP scored a landslide victory in an election that will return the party to government after a three-year absence.
Abe made "unlimited" monetary easing by the BOJ, a 2 percent inflation target and increased public works spending the focus of his plan to end almost 15 years of mild deflation.
The BOJ announces a policy decision on Thursday and could adopt some form of easing in response to growing government pressure.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.