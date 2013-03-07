TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that relying primarily on boosting inflation expectations to achieve the central bank's price target could lead to a rise in bond yields and harm the financial system.

Ideally, the best way to achieve inflation is for rising wages to accompany an increase in growth expectations, Shirakawa said at a news conference after the central bank kept monetary policy on hold and upgraded its economic assessment.

Shirakawa and his two deputy governors will resign on March 19, and a new leadership team will guide monetary policy from the next meeting, which is scheduled on April 3-4.

