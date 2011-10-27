TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank's decision to ease monetary policy on Thursday took into account the impact of recent yen rises and developments in Europe on Japan's economic outlook.

Shirakawa also said some of the risks that the central bank aimed to forestall when it loosened policy in August have since materialised.

The BOJ eased monetary policy by expanding asset purchases as the yen's recent rises to record highs and Europe's lingering debt woes cloud the outlook for the country's fragile economy.

The central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at a range of zero to 0.1 percent but topped up its 15 trillion yen ($197 billion) asset buying programme by 5 trillion yen, offering its second monetary stimulus in three months.

Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference after the policy decisions:

EASING

"Current yen rises are having a big negative impact on Japanese corporate sentiment and exports.

"Today's decision was based on our economic and price assessment as of now and, of course, the yen's rises are among factors that affect Japan's economic and price outlook. We also took into account the effects of Europe's economic developments and sovereign debt problems on Japan.

"In August, we eased policy to forestall various risks to the outlook. Some of the risks we aimed to forestall have materialised since then. We decided to ease today because we thought it was better now to focus more on downside risks to the outlook.

"The economic situation has not changed significantly since the August easing ... What has changed is that Europe's situation has become more severe.

"Japan's financial system is very stable as of now. But we deemed it necessary to ease policy further when risks ahead are taken into consideration."

JGB

(Asked why the increase in buying was all for JGBs)

"When looking at the current financial environment, commercial paper and corporate bond markets are functioning smoothly. It's not a situation where we need to focus on buying risk assets. By buying risk-free JGBs, we hope to focus on (lowering) long-term interest rates and broaden the effect of monetary easing."

"We aim to speed up asset purchases by not changing the deadline (for completing them). Until now, we have been buying 150 billion yen's worth of long-term government bonds per month. That will increase to 500 billion yen. This will affect the bonds with maturities of two years or less.

"We separately buy 1.8 trillion yen's worth of JGBs per month."

EU DEBT CRISIS

"The EU's latest decision is very significant in preventing a vicious spiral spreading from problems of public finances to the financial system and the real economy. I hope the decision will be steadily implemented.

"But the problem is not resolved with today's decision alone ... The countries need to tackle structural reforms including lifting industrial competitiveness."

YEN

"The yen's appreciation has both merits and demerits. Its impact changes with the passing of time. We judged that the yen's rise at present has a big negative impact on corporate sentiment and earnings as well as exports.

"At present, we judged the negative effects outweigh the merits.

"As for the background of yen rises, uncertainty has heightened over the global economy particularly over Europe's sovereign debt problems. Global investors have become even more attracted to safe assets.

"Relatively safe currencies are attracting buying as a result and this tendency has become stronger as the severity of Europe's problems has increased."

