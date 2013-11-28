TOKYO Japanese household spending rose 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that firm domestic demand is supporting the economy albeit at a moderate rate.

The rise matched economists' median forecast for a 0.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll, and it followed a 3.7 percent gain in the previous month.

Spending was unchanged from September in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 290,676 yen (1,713 pounds), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households fell 1.0 percent in October from the same month a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)