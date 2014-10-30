Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
TOKYO Japanese household spending fell 5.6 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumer spending remains weak.
The decrease was more than the median estimate of a 4.3 percent decline and followed a 4.7 percent annual drop in August.
Spending grew 1.5 percent in September from the previous month, less than the median estimate of a 1.9 percent increase. That followed a 0.3 percent decline in August.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.