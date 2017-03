TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Tuesday that he had not confirmed the content of any joint policy accord that the government wants with the Bank of Japan.

The Mainichi newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that the government and the central bank are considering signing a policy accord with a common goal of not just achieving 2 percent inflation but also stable job growth.

