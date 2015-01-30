Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
TOKYO The government and the Bank of Japan are doing their utmost to hit the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, even as slumping oil prices put downward pressure on price growth, the country's top government spokesman said on Friday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the remark in a regular news conference.
(Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida and Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara)
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
WASHINGTON Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.