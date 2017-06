Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks to media during a news conference after the reports on the launch of a North Korean missile, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 12, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday he hopes companies raise wages at annual spring negotiations with labour unions by at least as much as they did last year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said conditions are in place for wages to rise further.

Real wages in January were unchanged from a year ago, government data showed earlier on Thursday, raising doubts about the strength of consumption.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)