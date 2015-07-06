Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (C) is surrounded by reporters as he holds an emergency news conference following the eruption of a volcano in southern Japan, at prime minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 29,... REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday the impact from Greece on share prices and the foreign exchange market has been very limited and within expectations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference he thinks euro zone nations will take responsible actions to address the Greek situation.

Greeks voted to reject conditions of a rescue package on Sunday, throwing the future of the country's euro zone membership into further doubt.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)