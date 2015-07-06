FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday the impact from Greece on share prices and the foreign exchange market has been very limited and within expectations.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference he thinks euro zone nations will take responsible actions to address the Greek situation.
Greeks voted to reject conditions of a rescue package on Sunday, throwing the future of the country's euro zone membership into further doubt.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .