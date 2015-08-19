A crane lifts a cargo container onto a truck at a port in Tokyo July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the positive trend in the nation's economy remained intact and that it was on a moderate recovery track.

"Corporate earnings are at record high levels and the environment for jobs and wages has significantly improved," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

His comments came after data on Monday showed the economy shrank at an annualised pace of 1.6 percent in April-June as exports slumped and consumers cut back spending.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)