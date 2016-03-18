TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday that it was not true that the government had started considering a sales tax hike delay.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that there was no change in plans for Japan to increase the sales tax next year, unless any major financial crisis or natural disaster happened.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was considering delaying for a second time a planned increase in the nation's sales tax if the economy continued to stagnate.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)